It has been reported that people who take two doses of the anti-corona vaccine get more benefit than those who have been on a booster dose for more than five months. The Lancet has reported that booster doses help reduce the effectiveness of serious illnesses. A detailed report on the effectiveness of Pfizer vaccine booster doses has been published in the Lancet. Researchers at the Clalit Research Institute in Israel and Harvard University conducted a joint study of booster doses in Israel. Israel is at the forefront of giving booster dose i.e third covid vaccine.

The effectiveness of the third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech was studied and the usefulness of the vaccine against covid as well as other comorbidities as well as serious diseases was reviewed. A sample size of booster dose was recently medically tested by a BioNTech company. It did not say whether the booster dose was effective in treating epilepsy.

A survey was conducted from July 30 to September 23, 2021. During which Israel was facing fourth wave of the coronavirus. The outbreak of the Delta variant has led to an increase in the number of patients in the country. The researchers surveyed 7,26,321 people who took the third dose. It contains important information.

Those who took the third dose had a 93 percent lower risk of covid disease compared to those who took two doses of the Pfizer vaccine five months later. The risk of serious illness is reduced by 92 per cent and the risk of death is reduced by 81 per cent, the report said. The researchers said that the effectiveness of the vaccine was similar in all patients with different sexes, ages and conditions.

"The report shows that booster doses are effective in counteracting the effects of the coronavirus," said Ran Baliser, a professor at the Cellit Research Institute. He also blamed the campaign for not getting proper information to the public due to confusion among the citizens to take booster dose. He said a special campaign should be launched to spread awareness about the effectiveness and importance of the third dose.