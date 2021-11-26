Covid-19 infections rise to 520,213 in Myanmar

Yangon, Nov 26 The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 520,213 with 19,058 deaths in Myanmar, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

Myanmar reported 482 new Covid-19 cases with daily positivity rate of 1.87 per cent and nine more deaths in the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the release.

The number of recoveries has reached 494,107 after 708 more patients have been discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

