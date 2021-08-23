Covid care centre to come up for Delhi Airport employees

New Delhi, Aug 23 Anticipating the third wave of the pandemic, a Covid care centre is being set up for the employees of Delhi Airport.

Accordingly, GMR Group led Delhi International Airport (DIAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medanta Hospital to set up a dedicated Covid Care Centre at Delhi Airport's Terminal 2.

The Covid Care Centre is expected to be operational early September 2021.

"Anticipating the third wave of Covid pandemic, the facility is being set up with various necessary healthcare facilities for its employees and their family members, including children, who are feared to be impacted by the third wave of the pandemic," DIAL said.

"This state-of-the-art healthcare centre will help isolate, clinically treat, clinically support asymptomatic, mild and mild to moderate Covid positive employees of GMR or their family members, till they are transferred to a hospital or discharged to their homes."

According to the statement, the medical support facility will be managed by DIAL under the medical supervision of Medanta Hospital.

Under this arrangement, DIAL will handle day-to-day operational issues, while Medanta will provide all medical support to this centre.

"A total of 15 'Paediatric High Dependency Unit' (HDU) beds, 18 'Adult HDU beds' and 52 'Isolation beds' have been allotted at this centre."

Besides, 85 oxygen concentrators have been arranged here.

"AI based cameras have been installed for monitoring all the activities inside the centre, along with all other medical equipment for HDU and isolation beds as per state-of-the-art best industry practices."

In addition, DIAL said that during the second wave many challenges were faced due to acute shortage of beds and oxygen concentrators in the hospitals.

"To avert any potential crisis during the anticipated third wave of the pandemic, this healthcare centre will have all the necessary facilities and equipment installed."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor