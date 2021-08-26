Covid may be endemic but has not 'ended' in India: Experts

New Delhi, Aug 26 Covid-19 is endemic in India, but it does not mean "the end" of the deadly infectious disease, say experts emphasising the need to continue with Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

In an interview to a news outlet, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation said that "India could have reached some sort of stage of endemicity" in terms of the overall Covid-19 situation.

An endemic is a disease outbreak that is consistently present but limited to a particular region. This makes the disease spread and rates predictable.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

