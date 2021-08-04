Covid negative report not required to enter Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 People visiting Odisha are no longer required to produce Covid negative report or fully vaccinated certificate, officials said on Wednesday.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P.K. Jena has issued an order withdrawing the earlier regulation.

"Orders regarding stipulations/restrictions as per order No. 2980, dated, 30.05.2021 on entry of people into Odisha from other States by producing Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR negative report/final vaccination certificate etc. is hereby withdrawn," the SRC order said.

On May 30, in the aftermath of resurgence in Covid cases, the Naveen Patnaik government had imposed the restriction on people coming into Odisha from other states. All such people were asked to produce Covid negative report obtained within 48 hours or final vaccination certificate. Otherwise, they were expected to undergo a seven days quarantine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor