Covid TPR in Kerala now comes down to 11%

Thiruvanathapuram, Sep 28 After a long time, Kerala appears to have come out of the spell of high daily Covid tallies and a high test positivity rate.

A statement issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Tuesday saw 11,196 people turn Covid positive after 96,436 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 11.60 per cent.

The day also saw 18,849 people turn negative while the total active cases in the state was 1,49,356, of which 12.7 per cent were in hospitals.

However, the number of Covid deaths was 149, taking the death toll to 24,810.

With regards to vaccination, 92 per cent of the above 18 per cent population have received their first dose, and of this, 40 per cent have by now received both the doses.

