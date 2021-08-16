Covid TPR in Kerala stays high at 14%

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 16 The Covid test positivity rate in Kerala on Monday continued to remain high, standing at 14.03 per cent as 12,294 people turned positive from 87,578 samples was tested in the past 24 hours.

The total number of new cases on Mondays falls as compared to other days as fewer tests are conducted on Sundays.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 18,542 people turned negative, taking the total active cases in the state to 1,72,239.

There were another 142 deaths, taking the death toll to 18,743.

