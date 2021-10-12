Covid vaccine for kids, teenagers can be 'a game changer', say experts

New Delhi, Oct 12 Covid vaccinations for children and adolescents can turn out to be a game changer and enable return to normalcy among the young population, said public health experts.

The Drugs Controller General of India on Tuesday granted the Hyderabad-based drug maker Bharat Biotech's Covaxin an emergency use approval for children in the age group of 2 to 18 years.

Covid-19 infection was comparatively less severe for children and adolescents than among the adults. The infection was reportedly 4 per cent among children in the first wave, whereas in the second wave, it surged to 10-15 per cent. However, more than infection, the life of children was hampered due to fears, and subsequent lockdowns affected their studies and other activities, scarring their childhood memories.

"The news is very encouraging. I am very much sure that this initiative will be a game changer to protect our children and adolescents," Dr Sujeet Ranjan, Head Nutrition, Tata Trusts told .

"In India, best efforts have been put into protecting children after the warning from the experts and the dangerous second wave. With schools reopening in many states for certain age groups, the vaccine for children 2-18 years will help them return to normal," he added.

In a statement, Bharat Biotech said it had submitted the trial data of phase 2 and 3 of Covaxin on children to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor