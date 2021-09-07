Daily Covid cases decline for 2nd day as India vax nears 70 crores

New Delhi, Sep 7 The decline in the daily Covid cases continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with 31,222 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total cases to 33,058,843 in India as the vaccination numbers reached near 70 crores.

At the same time of 24 hours, India registered 290 deaths, taking the total Covid related deaths to 4,41,042. The mortality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family report on Tuesday.

A total of 42,942 Covid-infected patients recovered or were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery to 3,22,24,937. The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.48 per cent.

At least 42,942 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.56 per cent, below the 3 per cent mark for the last 74 days, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent for the last seven days.

A total of 53,31,89,348 samples for Covid-19 have been tested in the country so far, of which 15,26,056 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

At the same time, a total of 1,13,53,571 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total vaccination in the country to 69,90,62,776, till Tuesday morning.

