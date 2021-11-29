Daily Covid cases in India fall below 10,000 3rd day in a row

New Delhi, Nov 29 India on Monday reported 8,309 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, below the 10,000-mark for three days in a row. In the same time span, a total of 236 deaths were reported across the nation, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Monday morning.

With the addition of 236 new deaths, the death toll has reached 4,68,790.

On Sunday, India reported 8,774 new Covid cases and 621 deaths. And, on Saturday (November 27) 8,318 fresh cases and 465 deaths were registered in 24 hours.

The recovery of 9,905 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,40,08,183. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.34 per cent, highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,03,859. Active cases presently constitute 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 7,62,268 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 64.02 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.85 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 15 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.09 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 56 days and less than 3 per cent for 91 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 42,04,171 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 122.41 crore as of Monday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,26,81,072 sessions.

More than 24.61 crore balance and unutilized Covid Vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of on Monday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor