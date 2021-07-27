Daimler India vaccinates truck drivers of all brands

Chennai, July 27 Truck and bus maker Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Tuesday said it has begun free vaccination for truck drivers of all brands at its Oragadam plant near here.

Over 60 drivers were vaccinated on the first day, adding to DICV's growing count of third party vaccinations.

The DICV has already inoculated over 3,000 supplier staff and third party contractors on-site, in addition to over 3,000 employees and dependents.

"Vaccination is India's best hope for surviving the pandemic and returning to normalcy. We at DICV are proud to do our part to ensure the health and well-being of our employees and their loved ones by providing easy access to free, safe vaccination and a comprehensive support programme. It is our honour to further extend vaccination support to all the truck drivers who help keep the world moving," said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO.

The company started its fully sponsored vaccination drive in May 2021 for employees and dependents.

