Dakshina Kannada logs more Covid cases than Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 10 Bengaluru logged 315 Covid cases, 492 recoveries, and three deaths in the last 24 hours while the maximum cases (37) in Karnataka were reported from Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala, according to the state government health bulletin.

Active cases in the state capital remained at 8,198 and 64,552 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of micro containment zones remained at 156 and Mahadevapura zone had the highest number of such zones, at 46.

Total vaccinations administered in the last 24 hours were 44,972, and positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent.

As many as 1,338 new cases were reported in the state taking the tally to 22,676. New Covid deaths stood at 31 and positivity rate for the state stood at 1.05 per cent.

