Delhi ASHA workers: Ray of hope for all but see no hope for themselves
By IANS | Published: September 5, 2021 12:57 PM2021-09-05T12:57:02+5:302021-09-05T13:05:28+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 5 The ASHA workers in the national capital have been working round the clock, especially during these Covid pandemic times to help people in distress. But in return, they are not getting anything.
"We do a lot of work but don't get any security. Even the monthly incentive is too low. There are no duty hours for us," said Babita, an accredited social health activist
