Delhi government all set to curb dengue spread: Health Minister

New Delhi, Sep 22 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the government is fully prepared to stop the dengue spread in the capital.

He said that so far, 87 dengue cases have been reported in September, as against 188 cases in September last year.

"September, October, and November are the three months that, every year, see the highest number of dengue cases. Delhi government is fully prepared. We are running a campaign 10 weeks, 10 o'clock, 10 minutes to curb the dengue spread," he told reporters, adding that the campaign has been very successful.

Noting that it takes ten days for dengue mosquito egg to hatch, he said that stagnant water anywhere must be removed once in a week.

He said that instructions have been issued to the heads of various government departments to take part in its anti-dengue campaign and ensure there is no breeding of mosquito larvae on their premises, and if this is found, the head of the department concerned will have to pay a fine.

The Minister said the number of Covid cases has also been under control for the last two months, but urged people to follow Covid appropriate behavior whenever going outside.

On the question of Delhi HC remark on the Oxygen Death Audit Committee case, he said that Delhi government had formed a committee to find out who died due to lack of oxygen, but the Centre, through the Lt Governor, had stalled it. He said as the High Court has spoken about it, the committee will definitely be formed to probe the death due to the oxygen crisis, and that this is not the case of medical negligence.

"The job of this committee is to probe any death that any person claims has taken due to oxygen shortage, whether at home or a hospital. The panel will investigate and recommend compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh accordingly," he said.

