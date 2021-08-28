Delhi govt to add 6,836 ICU beds in 7 hospitals

New Delhi, Aug 28 The Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a project to augment the number of ICU beds in city hospitals.

Accordingly, a total of 6,836 ICU beds will be added to seven hospitals in the city, pushing the total number of ICU beds in the national capital to around 17,000.

"There are about 10,000 ICU beds in the government hospitals in Delhi. With the addition of 6,836 beds, the capacity will increase by almost 70 per cent," Kejriwal said.

The proposed facilities have been designed to function as Covid hospitals. However, once the pandemic is over, they would be utilised for other specialised hospital services.

"Delhi government-run hospitals at present have a capacity of 10,000 ICU beds. A 70 per cent increase is being made to this number. These beds will be ready within six months. The beds will help tackle the possible third Covid wave, and if the third wave doesn't come, they will be used as additional beds for regular treatment," Kejriwal said.

Out of the total 6,836 beds, 1,430 will be added to the Shalimar Bagh Government Hospital, 458 to the Kirari Government Hospital, 1,912 to the GTB Hospital, 1,565 to the Raghubir Nagar Hospital, 610 beds to the CNBC Hospital in Geeta Colony, and 525 beds to the Sultanpuri Hospital.

