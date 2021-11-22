Delhi logs 26 new Covid cases, no death in 6 days

New Delhi, Nov 22 The national capital Delhi reported 26 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, pushing the tally to 14,40,692, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 29 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

However, no Covid death has been reported in the last six days in Delhi. The city's death toll stands at 25,095. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent in the city.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital continues to stand at 0.06 per cent. The active case in the city has come down to 297 as per the latest health bulletin. With 38 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries rose to 14,15,300 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 126 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 40,532 new tests 37,147 RT-PCR and 3,385 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 3,04,93,757.

The number of containment zones stands at 120 in the city.

Out of 21,305 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 8,695 were first dose and 12,610 second dose. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,18,42,520 according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor