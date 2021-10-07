Delhi logs 44 new Covid cases, infection rate at 0.07%

New Delhi, Oct 7 The daily Covid cases in the national capital on Thursday rose by 44, pushing the total infections to 14,39,097, as per the Health Department bulletin. However, no fatality has been reported in the city in the last four days.

The city's death toll continues to be at 25,088, and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has recorded only one death due to the coronavirus infection in October so far.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has risen to 0.07 per cent, along with the active case tally which has climbed to 383. With 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries rose to 14,13,626 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 112 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 64,079 new tests 43,698 through RT-PCR and 20,381 through Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 2,80,76,496 so far.

The number of containment zones in the city continues to be at 102 at present.

A total of 1,11,299 vaccine doses were administered in a day, out of which 43,537 were first doses and 67,762 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,86,59,535 in Delhi, according to the health bulletin.

