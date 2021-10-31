Delhi logs 45 Covid cases, no death in nine days

New Delhi, Oct 31 Delhi reported 45 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, pushing the tally to 14,39,870, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

However, no Covid fatality has been recorded in the city in the last nine days.

The city's death toll stands at 25,091. The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in this month so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent in the city.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.08 per cent. The active cases tally stands at 348 in the national capital. With 46 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries rose to 14,14,431 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 142 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi stands at 0.024 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 56,751 new tests 46,468 through RT PCR and 10,283 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,94,27,753 so far.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 86 at present.

Out of 79,014 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 29,571 were first doses and 49,443 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,04,55,535, according to the health bulletin.

