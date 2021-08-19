Delhi logs lowest daily Covid tally this year, at 25

New Delhi, Aug 19 Delhi recorded 25 new Covid cases on Thursday, the lowest single day tally in this year, and two deaths.

According to the Health Department bulletin, the new cases take the total tally to 14,37,217, while the death toll is 25,079.

Two Covid patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,690, the bulletin said. The total number of active cases in the capital stands at 448, and 140 of them are being treated in home isolation.

According to the bulletin, the city has achieved 0.04 per cent Covid infection rate for the first time, while the recovery rate continues to be at 98.22 per cent. The death rate stays 1.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 69,160 new tests were conducted - 46,893 RT-PCR tests and 22,267 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number to 2,49,09,520 so far.

As per the bulletin, there are 234 containment zones.

On the vaccination front, 1,37,955 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 1,01,704 received their first dose, and the remaining 36,251 beneficiaries the second. The total number of vaccinations in the capital city stands at 1,19,55,198, the bulletin said.

