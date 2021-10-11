Delhi records 23 fresh Covid cases, infection rate at 0.05%

New Delhi, Oct 11 The national capital on Monday reported 23 fresh Covid cases, taking the total tally to 14,39,218, as per the Delhi Health Department bulletin. However, no fatality has been reported in the city in the same time span.

The city's death toll stands at 25,089, and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the infection in October so far.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has declined to 0.05 per cent.

The active cases tally in the city has also registerd a decline and stands at 369. With a 98.23 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate stands at 0.025 per cent.

With one patient recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stand at 14,13,760 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 102 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 46,843 new tests 38, 889 RT PCR test and 7,954 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,83,11,984 so far.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 102 at present.

Out of a total 47,923 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 24,236 were first doses and 23,687 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,90,60,000, according to the health bulletin.

