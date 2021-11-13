Delhi records 56 Covid cases; no death

New Delhi, Nov 13 The national capital has recorded 56 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 14,40,388, the Delhi Health Department said on Saturday. No death, however, was reported.

The overall death toll from the coronavirus in Delhi stands at 25,093 with the Covid-19 positivity rate standing at 4.8 per cent.

The national capital, which had not registered a single Covid fatality for over 20 consecutive days starting October 22, recorded two deaths on Friday. There have only been four deaths in the past 30 days.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.10 per cent a dip from 0.12 per cent on Friday.

Meanwhile, over 14,14,934 patients have recovered from the infection.

According to the health bulletin, a total of 58,483 tests 45,772 RT-PCR and 12,711 rapid antigen have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

On the vaccination front, 78,443 people have been administered vaccination against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall number of beneficiaries to 2,11,25,734 in the national capital.

Of those vaccinated on Friday, 26,892 people got their first dose of vaccine, while 51,551 got their second dose of vaccine.

