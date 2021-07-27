Delhi reports 77 new Covid cases, two deaths

New Delhi, July 27 The national capital reported 77 new Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's daily health bulletin on Tuesday.

The daily test positivity rate rose marginally to 0.11 against 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 42 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,10,410 so far.

With the fresh deaths reported on Tuesday, Delhi's Covid death toll rose to 25,046.

The active caseload in Delhi presently stands at 570, of which 154 are in home isolation.

A total of 70,248 Covid samples were tested, including 45,645 through RT-PCR and 24,630 through Rapid Antigen method.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor