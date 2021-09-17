Delhi reports Covid death for second consecutive day, 33 new cases

New Delhi, Sep 17 The national capital on Friday reported a Covid death on the second consecutive day - after over a week's gap, as well as 33 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases and fatality, the case tally has gone up to 14,38,428, and the death toll to 25,085, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 407, of which 109 are being treated in home isolation.

A total of 56 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,12,936, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was reported at 0.4 per cent, while the death rate stood at 1.74 per cent.

Delhi has a total 96 containment zones currently.

A total of 74,099 new tests 52,181 RT-PCR and 21,918 Rapid Antigen were conducted, taking the total to 2,68,21,280 so far.

A total of 1,36,083 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, including 77,807 first doses, and 58,276 second doses.

