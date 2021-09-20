Delhi reports zero death for 2nd consecutive day, 20 new cases

New Delhi, Sep 20 There was no Covid-related death in the national capital on the second consecutive day on Monday while 20 fresh cases were registered during the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin said.

With 28 people recovering from Covid infection, the number of recoveries was more than the numbers of new cases reported in the city. With this, the total recovery from Covid in the national capital has jumped to 14,13,053.

There was one death each on September 16 and 17 respectively. The Covid fatality in the national capital stands at 25,085, according to the health bulletin.

Covid fatalities in Delhi had crossed the 25,000 mark on July 6, and after that, a total 85 deaths were registered in the city. The cumulative Covid fatality rate in the city was at 1.74 per cent.

At present, there are 379 active cases in Delhi, out of which 116 are in home isolation, as per the health bulletin. The daily positivity rate was reported at 0.4 per cent, while the overall positivity rate was registered at 5.33 per cent.

The fresh cases have emerged after 47,845 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 39,391 tests were RT-PCR and 8,454 were Rapid Antigen.

The numbers of containment zones in the city have reduced to 100 on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, a total 21,842 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,489 were first doses and 11,353 the second doses.

