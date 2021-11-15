Delhi sees fall in daily caseload tally at 16 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

New Delhi, Nov 15 The national capital reported a sharp fall in daily caseload and reported 16 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the tally to 14,40,440, according to the Delhi health department.

With one fatality reported in the same period, the city's death toll has climbed to 25,095. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent in the city.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has also registered a decline and stands at 0.04 per cent. As per the latest figure, there are 337 active cases in the city.

A total of 27 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 14,15,008 so far, the Ministry's health bulletin said.

Currently, as many as 164 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active cases rate in Delhi has climbed to 0.024 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 37,495 new tests 33, 671 RT-PCR and 38 24 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,01,22, 374 so far.

The number of containment zones stands at 124 in the city.

Of the 17,060 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 7,552 were first and 9,508 were second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,12,56,214, as per the bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor