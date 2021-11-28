Delhi sees one Covid death for 2nd consecutive day, 32 new cases

New Delhi, Nov 28 Delhi recorded another Covid death on Sunday, taking total fatalities to 25,097, while there were 32 new cases in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 14,40,866, the Health Department bulletin said.

The national capital had also reported a death on Saturday - after 11 days.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.06 per cent, while the active cases are 288, as per the bulletin, and with 33 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,15,481.

A total of 115 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has come down to 0.19 per cent.

The number of containment zones stands at 108 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 53,515 new tests 45,268 RT-PCR and 8,247 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,08,25,326 so far.

Out of 1,23,901 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 42,388 were first doses and 81,513 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,24,69,578 according to the health bulletin.

