Delhi to set up expert committee to decide on school reopening

New Delhi, Aug 6 The Delhi government on Friday said that it will set up an expert committee to take a final decision on reopening schools in the national capital.

After chairing a Delhi Disaster Management Authority review meeting on the Covid situation in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the expert committee, along with officials of the Education and Health Departments, will chalk out a plan to resume physical classes.

"The expert committee will evaluate the overall situation and chalk out a comprehensive plan comprising SOPs, preparedness of schools to adhere to and implement the SOPs, vaccination of staff, addressing concerns of parents, and involvement of all stakeholders," he said.

At the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, noted that closure of schools for over a year has led to a major loss of learning.

He said that out of eight lakh parents who attended Parent Teacher Meeting (PTMs), around 90 per cent have suggested for reopening schools.

"Around 33,000 people (parents and teachers) have sent their suggestions through an email to the Delhi government, of which 58 per cent want educational institutions to reopen," Sisodia added.

During the meeting, the Delhi government said that SOPs should be prepared on the issue and be given to the expert committee. "It was also stressed on vaccinating schoolteachers and staff and in principle, there is no harm in opening schools provided certain pre-requisites are in place," it said.

AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, National Centre for Disease Control Director, Dr Sujeet Singh, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General, Dr Balram Bhargava, and National Disaster Management Authority Member Krishna Vatsa were also present at the meeting.

