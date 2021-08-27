Drive-through vaccination camp held in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 27 The district health department along with the M3M Foundation organised a free drive-through Covid vaccination camp in Sector-67 in Gurugram on Friday.

A total of 328 individuals above the age of 18 years received their second dose of Covishield vaccine at the camp. The event was a part of the mega vaccination drive in Gurugram through which more than 66,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across 248 centres in Gurugram.

This was the fourth such drive-through vaccination camp organised in Gurugram.

The beneficiaries required no prior registration to avail the benefits and all Covid-related protocols, including social distancing, wearing of masks, and sanitisation, were followed during the vaccination drive.

The authorities made arrangements so that the beneficiaries didn't have to step out of their vaccines in order to take the jab.

