Egypt receives new shipment of donated Chinese Sinovac vaccine

Cairo, Nov 2 Egypt received a new shipment of donated Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt said.

The shipment was provided by the Chinese government on Monday under the cooperation between the two countries in fighting the pandemic, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

"The vaccine is safe and effective," said the Ministry statement, adding the new shipment will be distributed to the vaccination centres after being tested at the laboratories of the Ministry of Health, Xinhua news agency reported.

Egypt has so far received more than 74 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in addition to China's Sinopharm and Sinovac, according to the statement.

Egypt plans to vaccinate 40 million adults by the end of 2021.

