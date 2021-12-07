Enforce, follow Covid guidelines in Sadar Bazar, HC to cops

New Delhi, Dec 7 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to strictly enforce and follow all the Covid protocols on the ground while hearing a petition against the cops for not implementing Covid guidelines in the Sadar Bazar area even after many orders were passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

In his plea, advocate Shalen Bhardwaj said that he has been fined by the cops for not wearing a mask, but the police personnel themselves were not wearing masks.

The bench of Justice Rekha Palli adjourned the matter for January 2022 and asked the petitioner to implead as a party to the two cops.

The court also directed the Delhi Police to ensure that the shopkeepers and vendors in the area strictly follow all the Covid protocols.

The petitioner stated that on the night of August 9, two police personnel posted in Sadar Bazar police station, during patrolling on a bike without wearing masks or helmets, misbehaved with him and his relative and allegedly used derogatory words.

Later, they were taken to the police station where most of the cops were sitting without wearing masks, the petitioner claimed.

The plea further sought direction from all other local authorities concerned to take necessary measures for the management of Covid-19, failing which the officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviours.

The plea also sought direction to the respondents to proceed against each police officer found without wearing a mask while on duty.

