Ethiopia reports 1,664 new Covid-19 cases

Addis Ababa, Sep 15 Ethiopia registered 1,664 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 325,379 as of Tuesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 34 new deaths and 1,146 more recoveries, bringing the national counts to 5,001 and 293,092 respectively, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 27,284 active Covid-19 cases, with 783 of them under severe health conditions.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest-hit by Covid-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.

