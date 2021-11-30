First suspected case of Omicron detected in S. Korea

Seoul, Nov 30 The first suspected case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in South Korea, health authorities said on Tuesday, as the nation tightened its entry restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading in the country.

Health authorities have conducted a genome sequencing test on a couple who recently arrived in South Korea from Nigeria and tested positive for Covid, Yonhap news agency reported.

The result will be announced on Wednesday afternoon.

