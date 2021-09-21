Glenmark gets USFDA approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam 1%

Chennai, Sep 21 Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said it has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1 per cent, the generic version of Evoclin Foam, 1 per cent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2021, the Evoclin Foam, 1 per cent, market achieved annual sales of approximately $12.0 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 47 ANDA's (Abbreviated New Drug Application) pending approval with the US FDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, the company said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor