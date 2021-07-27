Global Covid-19 caseload tops 195 mn

Washington, July 27 The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 195 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.18 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.84 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 195,346,146, and 4,182,831, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 35,287,269 and 627,039, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,439,764 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,707,662), Russia (6,149,780), France (5,999,244), the UK (5,722,298), Turkey (5,618,417), Argentina (4,859,170), Colombia (4,736,349), Spain (4,342,054), Italy (4,320,530), Germany (3,764,419), Iran (3,723,246) and Indonesia (3,194,733), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 550,586 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (421,411), Mexico (238,424), Peru (195,973), Russia (154,601), the UK (129,172), Italy (127,971), Colombia (119,182), France (111,667) and Argentina (104,105).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor