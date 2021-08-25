Global Covid-19 caseload tops 213 mn

Washington, Aug 25 The global coronavirus caseload has topped 213 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.45 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.99 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 213,098,413, 4,450,408 and 4,995,430,625, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 38,053,653 and 630,663, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,474,773 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,614,866), Russia (6,690,633), France (6,734,077), the UK (6,586,181), Turkey (6,253,681), Argentina (5,148,085), Colombia (4,894,702), Spain (4,804,424), Iran (4,756,394), Italy (4,494,857), Indonesia (4,008,166), Germany (3,889,364) and Mexico (3,231,616), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 575,742 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (435,110), Mexico (253,526), Peru (197,921), Russia (174,542), the UK (132,174), Italy (128,855), Indonesia (128,252), Colombia (124,388), France (114,026), Argentina (110,806) and Iran (103,357).

