Global Covid-19 caseload tops 226.3 mn

Washington, Sep 16 The global coronavirus caseload has topped 226.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.65 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.77 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 226,321,414, 4,658,267 and 5,776,446,826, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 41,535,666 and 666,598, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,316,755 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,034,610), the UK (7,346,826), Russia (7,091,368), France (7,007,819), Turkey (6,738,860), Iran (5,360,387), Argentina (5,232,358), Colombia (4,934,568), Spain (4,922,249), Italy (4,618,040), Indonesia (4,178,164), Germany (4,115,342) and Mexico (3,528,972), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 588,597 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (443,497), Mexico (269,016), Peru (198,840), Russia (191,566), Indonesia (139,415), the UK (134,975), Italy (130,100), Colombia (125,753), France (116,470), Iran (115,619) and Argentina (113,969).

