Global Covid caseload tops 254.9 mn

Washington, Nov 18 The global coronavirus caseload has topped 254.9 million while the deaths have surged to more than 5.12 million and vaccinations to over 7.56 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 254,918,475, 5,122,823 and 7,562,517,308, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 47,418,776 and 767,413, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,466,598 infections and 464,153 deaths), followed by Brazil (21,977,661 infections and 611,851 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (9,724,396), Russia (9,027,163), Turkey (8,482,956), France (7,433,545), Iran (6,057,893), Argentina (5,310,334), Spain (5,067,712), Germany (5,170,121) and Colombia (5,038,544), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (291,241), Russia (254,229), Peru (200,695), Indonesia (143,698), the UK (143,799), Italy (132,965), Colombia (127,912), Iran (128,531), France (119,281) and Argentina (116,313).

