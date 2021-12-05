Global Covid caseload tops 265.36 mn

Washington, Dec 5 The global coronavirus caseload has topped 265.36 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.24 million and vaccination to over 8.15 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 265,365,952 and 5,248,572 respectively. And the total number of vaccine doses administered was 8,150,856,694.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 49,051,140 and 788,202, respectively according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,624,360 infections and 470,530 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,138,247 infections and 615,570 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,479,955), Russia (9,598,283), Turkey (8,883,730), France (7,927,361), Iran (6,131,356), Germany (6,177,992), Argentina (5,339,382), Spain (5,202,958) and Colombia (5,078,987), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (294,904), Russia (274,648), Peru (201,326), the UK (146,001), Indonesia (143,863), Italy (134,152), Iran (130,124), Colombia (128,733), France (120,440) and Argentina (116,643).

