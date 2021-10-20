Govt to release song to celebrate 100cr vaccination mark

New Delhi, Oct 20 As India is set to achieve the target of 100 crore vaccination dose, the Health Ministry has planned several events to mark the occasion. The milestone is expected to be achieved on Thursday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will release a song and an audio visual film to celebrate the landmark milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.

According to an official press release, Mandaviya will release the film and song at the Red Fort in the national capital.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Health Minister said in a tweet that 99 crore vaccine doses were administered across the country as of Wednesday.

He said: "We are at 99 crore. Go for it India... continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations."

In another tweet, Mandaviya appealed to those not vaccinated yet to get the vaccine and be the part of historical moment.

He said: "To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the countrymen that those who are yet to be vaccinated should contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately."

India has administered over 99.70 crore vaccine doses so far under the country's vaccination drive.

India needs another 25 lakh vaccine jabs to achieve the 100 crore vaccination mark.

