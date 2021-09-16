Haryana to reopen schools for Class 1 to 3 from Sep 20

Chandigarh, Sep 16 The Haryana government has decided to reopen government and private schools for Class 1 to 3 from September 20.

However, the online mode of education will also continue.

The students willing to attend the schools will have to seek written permission from their parents, an order of the Education Department said.

Those not willing to attend physical classes can attend the online classes, it added.

Earlier, schools reopened for Classes 4 and 5 on September 1 with 26 per cent attendance.

For students of Classes 9 to 12, the schools reopened from July 16, and for Classes 6 to 8 from July 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor