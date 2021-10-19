Haryana's 76.3% population has Covid-19 antibodies

Chandigarh, Oct 19 Haryana's third Covid-19 sero survey with a sample size of 36,520 has found that 76.3 per cent of the population 78.1 per cent in urban and 75.1 per cent in rural areas has virus antibodies.

In the first round of the survey, the positivity rate was just 8 per cent. However, it rose to 14.8 per cent in the second survey, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the survey, 75.3 per cent men have antibodies, while it was 77.1 per cent in women, 69.8 per cent in children in the age group of six to nine years, and 73.2 per cent in children aged 10 to 17 years.

The positivity of 81.6 per cent has been found in vaccinated people and 75.5 per cent in non-vaccinated.

The sero survey conducted in September was done to ascertain whether the antibodies have been developed due to vaccination or naturally.

The antibodies developed after vaccination were identified by conducting Spike Protein Antibody Test.

Kurukshetra district witnessed the highest 85 per cent sero-positivity, while the lowest was 64.2 per cent in Faridabad.

However, 14 per cent samples were found to be inconclusive in Faridabad where the survey will be conducted again.

In Haryana 2.47 crore people have been vaccinated till date, comprising 1.74 crore who got the first dose of the vaccine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor