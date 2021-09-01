Has the third wave of Covid-19 started in India?
By IANS | Published: September 1, 2021 08:36 PM2021-09-01T20:36:04+5:302021-09-01T20:45:07+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 1 While there is no direct indication of a third wave in the country, state-specific ...
Next
New Delhi, Sep 1 While there is no direct indication of a third wave in the country, state-specific waves are seen, say health experts.
In an interview to a news outlet, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app