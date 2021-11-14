Health department recommends 3 containment zones in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 14 In an effort to curb the further spread of Covid-19 in Gurugram, the district Health Department has decided to include three areas in the containment zone.

The three zones are South Close of Nirvana Country, Chandra Apartment Sector-55 and Ridgewood Estate.

The Health Department has given the recommendation to the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram.

At present, there is no containment zone in the district.

According to officials, three people each from two families living in the South Close of Nirvana country have been found to be infected with Covid-19.

Similarly, three members of a family each living in Chandra Apartment and Ridgewood Estate have also contracted the virus.

According to the officials, the present Covid situation in the district is under control and for this, it is planned to include the three areas in the containment zones.

After the creation of the containment zones, all those arrangements will be made to prevent the spread of the virus as per the guidelines.

The fficials said that all the infected members of these families are currently healthy and tracing of the people who came in contact with them has also been done.

Meanwhile, during the last 13 days of November, the health department has identified 109 Covid patients.

Till October 31, where only 52 active corona patients were left in the district, now the number has increased to 70.

"The threat of Covid infection is not over yet. People still need to take strict precautions. Do not hesitate in getting the vaccine. A plan to include the areas from where more cases are coming in the containment zone is being brainstormed," a senior health official said.

