Health Ministry's eSanjeevani completes 1.3 cr consultations

New Delhi, Oct 4 The Union Health Ministry's eSanjeevani initiative on Monday completed 13 million consultations. As a digital platform of healthcare services delivery, it has gradually shaped into a parallel stream for the Indian healthcare delivery system.

Andhra Pradesh tops among the states that are leading in terms of adoption.

The eSanjeevani is a telemedicine initiative of which was launched in November 2019 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Around 90,000 patients across the country utilise the eSanjeevani platform on a daily basis.

Two variants of eSanjeevani - doctor to doctor (eSanjeevaniAB-HWC) and patient to doctor (eSanjeevaniOPD) are providing remote consultations all over India.

The eSanjeevani AB-HWC will be implemented at 1,55,000 Health and Wellness Centres under Govt of India's Ayushman Bharat Scheme, in 'Hub & Spoke' model by December 2022. This facility is currently functional at over 27,000 Health and Wellness Centres and these spokes are being served by around 3,000 hubs which are located in district hospitals, medical colleges etc.

eSanjeevani OPD enables access to outpatient services by the patients in the confines of their homes. Over 430 online OPDs are hosted on eSanjeevaniOPD. Over 4,000 doctors practice telemedicine on eSanjeevani platform. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing's Mohali branch is providing end-to-end technical services like development, implementation, operations and training of health personnel.

