Health services hit in Agra as junior doctors stay away from work

Agra, Dec 6 Health care services have been hit in Agra, as junior doctors of the SN Medical College have been away from work since November 27. The striking doctors are demanding early start to NEET post graduate counselling for 2021.

The exercise has been postponed several times, according to the doctors.

Patients and family members have been put to a lot of inconveniences due to the strike. Even ward boys and para medical staff are not cooperating. Already many patients have shifted to private nursing homes.

Dr Vikansha Kaushik said, "we appeal to the state government to listen to us and sort out the issue at the earliest. Junior doctors are giving their services in the emergency and ICU wards."

In the wake of the suspected third wave of Covid-19, this agitation has badly affected the state of preparedness. The state government has so far shown no sense of urgency in dealing with the crisis.

The representatives of Federation of Resident Doctors Associations met the local MP and the union minister of state for law and justice, S.P. Singh Baghel, to seek his intervention.

The Supreme Court will take up a petition on NEET Counselling on January 5. Local citizen groups have demanded early resolution of the imbroglio, as a very large number of patients are suffering for no fault of theirs.

