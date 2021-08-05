Himachal court seeks info on children orphaned by Covid

Shimla, Aug 5 The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to furnish information regarding orphaned children or who have lost a parent amid the pandemic.

It sought to know as to what action the state has taken in order to help or rehabilitate them.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal passed the order on a bunch of petitions highlighting inadequate facilities and infrastructure in the state to deal with coronavirus.

During the hearing, the issue of labour migrating to the state for the harvesting of apples was also highlighted. However, the court observed the apple plucking season may act as a catalyst for the virus spread.

At this, a government counsel assured the court that additional care would be taken to ensure the labourers are vaccinated. Also only those tourists, who either have a negative RT-PCR test report or a vaccine certificate, would be allowed to enter the state, counsel said, adding that more stringent measures would be taken in the coming days keeping in mind the prevailing situation.

The court posted the matter for next hearing on August 11.

