Hindustan Syringes gets govt order for more syringes for Covid jabs

Chennai, Oct 1 Medical syringe major Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd (HMD) has received an order for supply of 132.5 million syringes from the Centre, a top company official said on Friday.

The company is not accepting any export orders and has diverted the supply of 100 million pieces from an order for the UNICEF order to the government from September to December, 2021.

Hindustan Syringes has been entrusted with a new order of 132.5 million pieces by the Indian government and has accepted the same, Managing Director Rajiv Nath said.

According to him, the company has supplied the Central government 471.35 million pieces for Covid-19 vaccination as against a commitment of 442.5 million pieces by September 2021.

Nath said an additional 13 million pieces are also being supplied.

"We feel humbled & honoured to contribute to the Union Health Ministry's plans to celebrate India administering 1 billion Covid vaccine doses by early October," he said.

Hindustan Syringes produces more than 4.2 lakh syringes of various types per hour at its factories in Faridabad industrial district in Haryana.

