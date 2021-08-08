How Delhi has prepared to prevent oxygen-crisis for third wave

New Delhi, Aug 8 The medical oxygen-crisis during the second Covid wave was one of the most apparent reasons for the devastating pandemic in India. The unfortunate situation of such an acute oxygen-crisis was mainly caused by the poor delivery system, connectivity problems and other issues in the supply chain apart from the production capacity much lower than the consumption. The worst-hit with oxygen-crisis was the national capital Delhi including several other states.

As the threat of third Covid wave continues, the Delhi government has prepared a roadmap to ensure no death from the lack of oxygen, including several other measures like augmenting beds in hospitals, number of health workers, development of PSA oxygen plants and pediatric task force. The roadmap also includes bed management in hospitals, arranging medicines and the early completion of vaccinations program in Delhi.

The Delhi government has started installing oxygen generation plants and increasing hospital beds to accommodate 37,000 cases a day, as per estimate. However, the cases can go up to 45,000 a day in worst condition.

To ramp up the oxygen supply in Delhi, the Kejriwal government recently approved the Medical Oxygen Production Policy with incentives. He tweeted, "Approved Medical Oxy Prodn Promotion Policy. It provides several incentives to pvt sector to set up oxy prodn plants, invest in Oxy tankers n set up oxy storage facilities. This will help improving oxy availability in Del which became a huge bottleneck in handling the last Covid wave".

Preparation to prevent oxygen crisis:

A total of 42 PSA

