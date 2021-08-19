Hyderabad to become 100% vaccinated in 10-15 days

Hyderabad, Aug 19 The Telangana government is working to make Hyderabad a 100 per cent Covid vaccinated city in the next 10-15 days, it was announced on Thursday.

As part of this effort, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday addressed a workshop held at the Secretariat, attended by Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Collectors of four districts under the GHMC including D. Amoy Kumar (Ranga Reddy), S. Harish (Medchal Malkajgiri), and M. Hanmantha Rao (Sanga Reddy).

Director, Public Health, Dr Srinivasa Rao, OSD to CM, Dr Gangadhar, district medical and health officers Dr Ventati (Hyderabad), Dr Swarajya Lakshmi (Ranga Reddy), Dr Mallikarjun (Medchal Malkajgiri), Dr Gayatri (Sanga Reddy), GHMC zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and state public health officers were also present.

The Chief Secretary suggested that the GHMC, health officials, and field staff work in close coordination to make all the colonies in the city 100 per cent vaccinated. He instructed medical and municipal staff to survey every household and map up the eligible people over the age of 18 to be vaccinated, and that the exercise be carried out in mission mode.

Somesh Kumar said there was a good response to the mobile vaccination programme in the GHMC. In the same manner, he said, teams should be formed on a colony-wise basis with manpower and material to vaccinate all those who were yet to be vaccinated.

Earlier, the Director of Public Health stated that 1.65 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the state.

He said 56 per cent of the people received at least first dose while 34 per cent have received both the doses.

According to him, 90 per cent of the beneficiaries in GHMC area have received at least the first dose.

