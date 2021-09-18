India' Covid vaccine doses cross 80 cr mark

New Delhi, Sep 18 With the administration of more than 2.5 crore vaccine doses on Friday, India's Covid vaccination coverage on Saturday surpassed the landmark figure of 80 crores. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on social media, "India has administered 80 crore COVID-19 vaccines doses".

The Health Minister, using the hashtag "WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive on social media, said, "Standing tall against COVID-19. India administers 80 crore vaccine doses. Congratulations to the nation on this momentous feat."

In an other tweet he said that India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark. He continued saying that the country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore and only 11 days to reach 80 crore from 70 crores, he said on Social media.

India on Friday set a new world record of administering highest number of vaccines against Covid-19 in one day. India achieved the milestones of administering over 2.50 crs vaccines under the Vaccine Seva campaign to mark the 71th birthday of PM Modi.

As per the data, India's total number of vaccination on Friday climbed to 2,50,10,390 by midnight, making a world record in a day.

The minister Mandaviya is a on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in connection with Centre's outreach programme where he visited GMC Baramulla, J&K, and inaugurated a 50-bed portable health care unit to enhance medical facilities in remote areas.

